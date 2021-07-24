5 to Watch: Skateboarding Debuts, USA Women Begin Qualifying Round

With the first medal of the Olympics already awarded, more medals are on the way, with both men and women on Team USA's swimming team vying for gold.

Nyjah Huston will also be on a quest for gold as skateboarding makes its long-awaited Olympic debut. Later on, the U.S. women's gymnastics team, spearheaded by Simone Biles, will compete in the qualifying round as they look for a third straight team gold.

Here is what (and when) to watch.

Swimming awards its first medals

This evening beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET, the first medals will be awarded in swimming with finals in four events: men’s 400m individual medley (IM), men’s 400m freestyle, women’s 400m IM and women’s 4x100m relay.

The men’s 400m IM final will feature a pair of Americans in Chase Kalisz and Jay Litherland. Two Americans, Kieran Smith and Jake Mitchell also reached the men’s 400m freestyle final.

Spring Grove, Pennsylvania’s, Hali Flickinger will be looking to medal in the women’s 400m IM.

Simone Manuel could be added to the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay despite not qualifying in the 100m individual race or competing in the heat. The Australians are favored to defend their title in the relay, but the Americans will contend for a medal.

Americans Torri Huske and Claire Curzan will also be competing in the women’s 100m butterfly semifinals.

Nyjah Huston looks to make history in skateboarding

Skateboarding makes its Olympic debut at 7:30 p.m. ET tonight, with American star Nyjah Huston looking to win gold in the men's street event.

Huston is a four-time world champion with golds at the World Skateboarding Championships in 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2019. He also has 18 X Games medals with 16 coming in the street event. He is the highest-paid skateboarder in the world and will now look to shine in the inaugural Olympic skateboarding competition.

Huston is the favorite in the event, with Americans Jake Ilardi and Jagger Eaton also competing for the men.

Mariah Duran, Alexis Sablone and Alana Smith will represent the U.S. in the women’s street event.

Plenty of NJ, Pa. rowers will take to the waters in both men’s and women’s competitions

Rowing kicks off with Fair Lawn, New Jersey’s Tracy Eisser and Princeton’s Megan Kalmoe taking part in the women’s pair repechage, which begins at 8:50 p.m. ET.

Then, the lightweight women's double sculls begin at 9:20 p.m. ET. The event will feature Short Hills, New Jersey’s Molly Reckford teaming up with Michelle Sechser looking for their chance at a qualification spot after placing third in heat one of the prelims.

The men’s eight crew – featuring Chester County, Pennsylvania, natives Justin Best and Nick Mead, as well as Malvern native and Philadelphia resident Julian Venonsky – will compete in its next heat as the race kicks off at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Simone Biles’ quest for more gold begins early Sunday morning

At 2:10 a.m. ET on Sunday, Simone Biles and the rest of the U.S. women’s gymnastic team will compete in the qualifying round as they begin their quest for a third straight team gold. Although Team USA’s place in the finals is all but secured, the qualification will also determine which athletes make the finals of the individual events.

Since only two athletes from each country can move on to the finals, some of the Americans will be on the outside looking in no matter how well they perform. Biles is a lock for the vault, where she is expected to debut the Yurchenko double pike, but both Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner are talented vaulters hoping to be the one to join Biles in the final.

Team USA takes on France in men’s basketball on Sunday morning

All eyes are on Kevin Durant and Damian Lillard as they lead Team USA into the men’s basketball competition at the Tokyo Olympics beginning Sunday morning.

Team USA has dominated the competition in its Olympic history, winning 15 gold medals since 1936. However, Gregg Popovich’s team experienced a shaky start in their exhibition matches, falling to Nigeria and Australia. The team bounced back with exhibition wins over Argentina and Spain and enters Olympic competition with some momentum.

The team of NBA stars will begin Group A play against France, which features a couple of notable NBA players as well. Three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, Nicolas Batum of the Los Angeles Clippers and Evan Fournier of the Boston Celtics will try to bring France its first Olympic men’s basketball medal since 2000.

