Tiger Woods' 16-year-old daughter serves as his caddie for the 1st time

Tiger Woods had special guests with him on the course, his two children, Sam and Charlie.

Sam, 16, served as Woods' caddie for the first time at the 2023 PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida, on Dec. 16.

In clips from the course shared by the official Instagram accounts for the PGA Tour and the tournament, Sam talked with her father as they looked at his available clubs. After he made his selection, she organized the golf bag and stood by to watch her father hit.

“For the first time, Sam Woods is caddying for her father today,” the caption of the post said, with a red heart.

Charlie, who first played in the tournament with his dad in 2020, is playing a longer course this year, moving back one tee in line with his age, according to the PGA Tour.

Formerly known as the Father/Son Tournament, the PNC Championship allows professional players to play with a family member. For the 2023 event, Woods reprised his selection from the last three years — his 14-year-old son, Charlie.

Team Woods has never won the PNC Championship. They currently stand tied for 11th after the Dec. 16 round of gameplay.

Woods said having both of his children help him on the course “couldn’t have been more special.”

“For me to have both my kids inside the ropes like this and participating and playing and being part of the game of golf like this, it couldn’t have been more special for me,” Woods told the PGA. “And I know that we do this a lot at home, needle each other and have a great time. But it was more special to do it in a tournament like this.”



