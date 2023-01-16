Tiebreaker Rules and Scoring System at the 2023 Australian Open

Whether you are an avid tennis player or a casual fan, it’s sometimes hard to keep up with the evolving tiebreaker rules and scoring systems that take place.

One thing is for sure, 2019 was a pivotal year for scoring at Grand Slams as all final sets that were tied at six games apiece were then decided with a 7-point tiebreaker, winning by two points.

While the traditions of certain Grand Slams have changed, the shorter matches have been healthier for athletes and the thrill of tennis has increased.

So let’s get into it. Here’s how scoring and tiebreakers will work at the 2023 Australian Open:

What are the tiebreak rules at the Australian Open?

As of the 2022 U.S. Open, when a match reaches 6-6 in the deciding set, a 10-point tiebreaker will be played to determine the match. The first person to reach 10 points while holding a margin of two or more points wins the match.

If a set prior to the final set reaches 6-6, a standard 7-point tiebreaker will be played. The first person to reach seven points while holding a margin of two or more points wins the set.

What are the origins of the Australian Open’s tennis scoring system?

The Australian Open was the first Grand Slam to implement the 10-point tiebreaker in the final set (2019).

This format began at the other three Grand Slams beginning at the 2022 French Open.

In the past, play continued beyond 6-6 at Roland Garros until one player was up by a margin of two games. At Wimbledon, a final set tiebreaker was implemented at 12 games apiece. At the U.S. Open, the final set was decided by a regular 7-point tiebreaker.

How does scoring work at the Australian Open?

On the women’s side, every singles match is the best of three tie-break sets. The first person to win two sets wins the match.

On the men’s side, every singles match is the best of five tie-break sets. The first person to win three sets wins the match.

The first person to win six games wins a set. If the set score is tied at 5-5, the first person to reach 7 games will win the set. If the set is tied at 6-6, a tiebreaker will be played to determine the set.