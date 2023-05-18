The Hype Begins! Logo for 2026 FIFA World Cup in Philly Is Unveiled

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will bring some of the biggest names in international men's soccer to Philadelphia in 2026 and will put the eyes of the world squarely on the City of Brotherly Love.

⚽ What good is all that attention without a catchy looking logo?

On Thursday, Philadelphia officials joined members of the Philadelphia Soccer 2026 host committee to hype up the city for what will happen three years from now. Part of the #WeAre26 launch included a banner unveiling at Lincoln Financial Field (where games will be played), a flag raising at City Hall and an "action figure box" at LOVE Park.

Philly World Cup organizers say the eyes of the soccer world being on the city is 250 years in the making (since 2026 marks the 250th birthday of the United States declaring independence right here in Philadelphia):

We’ve been ready for this moment since America kicked off nearly 250 years ago. #WeAre26 #WeArePhilly pic.twitter.com/L9XUejEayy — FIFA World Cup 26 Philadelphia™ (@FWC26Philly) May 18, 2023

Expect lots more events like this in the years to come.