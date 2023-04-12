HBCUs

Texas Southern Wins First-Ever National Cheerleading Title by an HBCU

The Tigers' historic win -- 75 years after the establishment of the National Cheerleaders Association – came in the Spirit Rally Division I competition

Texas Southern’s cheerleading team made history last Friday as the first Historically Black College and University (HBCU) to win a national title at the National Cheerleaders Association (NCA). 

The Tigers took first in both the prelims and finals of the Spirit Rally Division I, beating out Niagara University, Texas A&M Commerce and University of Maine-Orono. The co-ed team bested their prelim raw score of 94.3 with a 96.1 in the finals.

This record-breaking victory comes less than a year after Texas Southern secured multiple awards at NCA camp, including a Gold bid, All-American honors for mascot Tex the Tiger, second place in overall game day and named most spirited. 

“When I first came to TSU, I told the team we’re going to National,” head coach Shontrese Comeaux said. “When we earned our gold bid at NCA Camp, I told the team, 'It's time to go to work.’ I knew this was the year and the team to get the job done. I’m so proud of them and where we’re going to take the cheer program next.”

Texas Southern was founded in Houston nearly 100 years ago. They educate more than 7,000 students, roughly 80% of which are Black or African American.

Their trailblazing win comes 75 years after the establishment of the NCA.

“Words can’t express how proud I am for our cheer team’s national championship,” said Dr. Kevin Granger, Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics for Texas Southern. “They’ve worked very hard for this moment over the past several months. To see the long hours they’ve dedicated come to fruition in the form of a national championship is amazing. … This team has made history at Texas Southern and everyone a part of TSU nation is proud of their accomplishments.”

