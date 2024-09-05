USWNT gold medalist Crystal Dunn compares popularity of soccer to tennis

From the Paris Olympics to the U.S. Open, American soccer star Crystal Dunn is back in her home state of New York.

Dunn, 32, helped drive the United States women's national soccer team to earn its fifth Olympic gold medal last month.

The NY Gotham FC midfielder took excitement to Flushing Meadows, N.Y. to cheer on other successful women in sport at the U.S. Open.

"I think tennis has been quite a bit ahead of soccer...women's soccer for a bit,” Dunn said on Thursday before Naomi Osaka took the court. “I think icons such as Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka obviously have done so many amazing things…and I think it's incredible to see people paying more attention to the sport."

Dunn continued: "Tennis has grown so much... I think it's amazing to see all these athletes now just following and supporting.”

Dunn, who debuted on the Olympic Team in 2016, shares more than just athletic prowess with Williams and Osaka—they all competed as mothers. Dunn welcomed her first child, a son named Marcel, in 2022, mirroring the journeys of the two tennis icons.

“As a mom...it's not easy...a lot of people are like, 'Oh, you know, coming back, how was it?’” Dunn said. "'I'm like, it's hard.”

That is one of the many things Dunn said she “finds joy and inspiration” when watching Osaka at the U.S. Open.

"I'm sure she's had her moments where she didn't always think she was going to be the best player coming back...But she is now proving that on this stage that she's back better than ever.”

More than anything, Dunn says she is happy to be back in her home state as she sports her gold medal around her close friends and family.

"This one's for you [New York fans],” Dunn said. “I've been to three Olympics and finally got my gold medal. And I think being able to bring a gold medal back to New York is really special."

