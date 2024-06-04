While tennis action at the French Open is dwindling, the best is yet to come in the tournament's final days.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who has been nearly unstoppable, is set to take on Italian star No. 12 Paolini for the title on Saturday.

Swiatek's road to the final has been one of the most exciting to date, as the 23-year-old battled back from being down match point against Naomi Osaka in the second round before playing flawless tennis to win her next three rounds. She only dropped two games in the Round of 16 and quarterfinals. In the semifinals, she downed American Coco Gauff convincingly to book her third straight French Open final.

The Pole is on a quest to capture her fourth French Open singles title, a number that would put her past Serena Williams for Grand Slams won in Paris.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Only one women left may be able to stop her run. Here's how to catch the French Open women's final action:

How to watch the French Open women's final

The French Open final airs live on NBC and Peacock from Roland Garros in Paris at 9 a.m. ET.

The match will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Has Iga Swiatek faced Jasmine Paolini before?

The two have faced once in the 2022 U.S. Open first round which Swiatek won 6-3, 6-0.

Paolini should not be counted out, however, as the Italian is playing some of her best tennis and is in the finals of both singles and doubles (with partner Italy's Sara Errani).

What will make Swiatek difficult to beat is the confidence she has at the French Open but also playing in multiple Grand Slam finals. In comparision, this is Paolini's first major championship.

Prediction: Swiatek beats Paolini 6-3, 6-2

Who has the most French Open titles in women's tennis?

Chris Evert, the Queen of Clay, holds the record with seven French Open singles titles. The rest of the best are as follows:

1. Chris Evert, 7

T-2. Suzanne Lenglen, 6

T-2. Steffi Graf, 6

T-4. Margaret Court, 5

T-4. Adine Masson, 5

T-6. Justine Henin, 4

T-6. Helen Wills Moody, 4

T-6. Jeanne Matthey, 4

T-9. Arantxa Sanchez Vicario, 3

T-9. Monica Seles, 3

T-9. Serena Williams, 3

T-9. Hilde Krahwinkel Sperling, 3

T-9. Iga Swiatek, 3