College Basketball

‘The Next Level': Temple Names Richardson as New Women's Hoops Coach

Towson head coach Diane Richardson during a women's college basketball game against Connecticut in the NCAA Tournament, on March 22, 2019, in Storrs, Conn. Richardson, who led Towson to its first NCAA Tournament appearance in school history, was named Temple University’s women’s basketball head coach,.
Stephen Dunn/AP

What to Know

  • Temple has named Diane Richardson as its new women’s basketball coach. She spent five seasons at Towson.
  • Richardson went 80-66 at Towson and led the team to a school-record 24 wins and a berth in the NIT. She also led Towson to the NCAA Tournament in 2019. Towson finished that season with a 20-13 overall record, marking just the second 20-win season in program history.
  • Richardson replaces Tonya Cardoza, who was fired in March after 14 seasons.

Temple named Diane Richardson its new women's basketball coach on Tuesday.

Richardson went 80-66 in five seasons at Towson, including this season's school-record 24 wins and a berth in the NIT.

She also led Towson to the NCAA Tournament in 2019, when the Tigers finished the season with a 20-13 overall record for just its second 20-win season in program history. Towson won the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament championship in 2019.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Under Richardson, Towson’s Kionna Jeter became the first player in program history to be selected in the WNBA Draft when she was drafted in the third round in 2021.

“Temple has a rich tradition of success in women’s basketball, and I am thrilled to take over this program and work hard to take it to the next level," Richardson said.

She replaces Tonya Cardoza, who was fired in March with a 251-188 record in 14 seasons.

Sports

In partnership with NBC Sports Philadelphia

College Basketball 3 hours ago

‘Mr. Big 5': La Salle Hires Ex-Temple, Penn Coach Fran Dunphy

the Masters 4 hours ago

Disconnected: Some Masters Fans ‘Jonesing' for Their Phones

As the 1979 NCAA Regional Champion in the 200- and 400-meter races, Richardson earned a spot on the 1980 U.S. Olympic team but did not compete. Richardson spent time in corporate America before quitting in 1995 to coach.

“Diane is an amazing woman who has had incredible success in not just coaching, but all aspects of her life. It was her drive and passion that separated her from the other candidates, as well as her incredible success at Towson," Temple athletic director Arthur Johnson said. "I look forward to working with her to return Temple women’s basketball to one of the top teams in the country.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

College BasketballTemple UniversityNorth Philadelphiadiane richardson
Local U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us