Teddy Bridgewater Carted Off Vs. Bengals Following Head Injury

The Denver QB was taken to a local hospital

By Max Molski

Teddy Bridgewater was carted off the field after suffering a head injury during the third quarter of Sunday’s Bengals-Broncos game.

The Denver quarterback dove forward on a run attempting to gain more yards as his team trailed 9-3 in the second half. He came down head first as he took a hit from Bengals defensive lineman B.J. Hill. You can watch the play here.

Bridgewater was loaded into a stretcher with his helmet on but facemask taken off. He has been transported to a local hospital as a precaution and has movement in his extremities, the team announced.

Backup QB Drew Lock stepped in for the Broncos and threw a touchdown pass on his first drive.

