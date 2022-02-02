What Jersey Color is Each 2022 Super Bowl Team Wearing?

One of the most critical decisions to make ahead of a Super Bowl has been made -- what color jersey each team will wear.

The Cincinnati Bengals will be wearing their black uniforms for Super Bowl LVI, the team announced Wednesday morning. They will be going with black tops with white bottoms.

In turn, the Los Angeles Rams will be wearing their white jerseys with yellow pants.

As the “home” team, the Bengals got to choose which uniforms they will wear in this year’s Super Bowl. The Rams, who are the “away” team in their home stadium, were left to choose a contrasting uniform.

Both teams are 1-0 this postseason in the colors they will be wearing to the Super Bowl. The Bengals beat the Las Vegas Raiders in the wild card round wearing black, while the Rams wore white in their victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round.

When it comes to uniforms, there are some historical trends that favor both the Bengals and the Rams.

Cincinnati wore black jerseys and white pants in its first appearance, a 26-21 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XVI. However, seven years later, the Bengals wore all white as they again fell to the 49ers, this time by a score of 20-16 in Super Bowl XXIII.

The Rams are 1-2 in Super Bowls while wearing white jerseys. That victory came in dramatic fashion as linebacker Mike Jones sealed a Super Bowl XXXV victory over the Tennessee Titans by tackling receiver Kevin Dyson at the 1-yard line on the final play of the game. The Rams’ first defeat while wearing white came against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XIV, while the second came when the Rams fell to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVI.

While wearing white has not necessarily boded well for the Rams’ franchise, it has historically in the NFL. Overall, teams that wear white jerseys in the Super Bowl hold a 35-20 record.