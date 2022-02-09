Von Miller Tells Broncos Fans He ‘Didn't Want to Leave'

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Von Miller clarified the circumstances of his departure from the Denver Broncos, where he spent the first 10 years of his NFL career.

“I’ll always have Orange and Blue in my blood,” Miller said. “I’ll always be a Coloradan. You know I didn’t want to leave, I got traded. If it was up to me, I’d still be in Denver trying to figure it out. I’ll always be a Denver Bronco—forever!”

"I cried real tears."@VonMiller talks about being traded from the @Broncos to the @RamsNFL and the business part of being an NFL player ⬇️#9sports #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/9SLNXYc5nH — 9NEWS Sports Denver (@9NEWSSports) February 10, 2022

Miller won one Super Bowl during his time in Denver when Peyton Manning led the Broncos to a 24-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 six years ago. Miller was named the Super Bowl MVP.

He now has the opportunity to double up on his Super Bowl win and bring a championship back to Los Angeles.