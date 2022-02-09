Von Miller

Von Miller Tells Broncos Fans He ‘Didn't Want to Leave'

Miller, in his 11th season, will compete in his second Super Bowl on Sunday

Von Miller #40 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-27 in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.
Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Von Miller clarified the circumstances of his departure from the Denver Broncos, where he spent the first 10 years of his NFL career. 

“I’ll always have Orange and Blue in my blood,” Miller said. “I’ll always be a Coloradan. You know I didn’t want to leave, I got traded. If it was up to me, I’d still be in Denver trying to figure it out. I’ll always be a Denver Bronco—forever!”

Miller won one Super Bowl during his time in Denver when Peyton Manning led the Broncos to a 24-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 six years ago. Miller was named the Super Bowl MVP.

He now has the opportunity to double up on his Super Bowl win and bring a championship back to Los Angeles. 

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Von MillerSuper BowlLos Angeles RamsDenver Broncos
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us