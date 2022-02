In a modern recreation of the iconic 'Sopranos' opening credits, Jamie-Lynn Sigler shows off Chevrolet's new all-electric 2024 Silverado EV.

Sigler drives the Silverado through from Manhattan to New Jersey in an ode to her on-screen father, Tony Soprano. Played by the late James Gandolfini, Soprano made the drive in his 1999 Chevy Suburban during the show's run from 1999-2007.

Sigler ends her drive-by meeting up with Robert Iler, who played her brother A.J. on the show.