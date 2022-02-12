Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee has been ruled out of Super Bowl LVI on Sunday night.

Higbee has been an integral part of the Rams offense, catching 61 passes for 560 yards and five touchdowns this season. After spraining his MCL in the NFC Championship game, Higbee's participation was always in doubt.

After the injury, backup tight end Kendall Blanton stepped up and caught five passes for 57 yards in the 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

"KB's done an awesome job when he's stepped in and made some plays," quarterback Matthew Stafford said of the backup.

"Obviously Higs is a big part of our offense. He's done an unbelievable job all season helping us get to this point both blocking and running and catching and doing all of the thing that we ask him to do. But I've got total confidence in KB to come in there and do his thing."