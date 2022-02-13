Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's 2022 Super Bowl Date Night Deserves a Trophy

Parents night out.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were among the many stars who were spotted at Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif on Sunday, Feb. 13.

Jonas, 32, posted to his Instagram Stories several photos and videos from inside the stadium, along with a cute video of him and Turner in the car on the way to the game.

Ahead of the game, Turner, 25, took to her own Instagram Stories to show off the Eminem t-shirt she wore for the big day.

"I heard there's a football game at the concert today," she wrote, referring to the game's star-studded halftime show featuring the Detroit rapper along with Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige.

The night before the big game, Joe made an appearance at Sports Illustrated The Party x Palm Tree Crew in Century City Park presented by ABG Entertainment and Talent Resources Sports. As a special surprise for the evening, Kygo brought out the singer and the rest of DNCE on stage to perform their hit songs together "Cake by the Ocean," "Dancing Feet" and more.

2022 Super Bowl Party Pics

Jonas and Turner -- who welcomed daughter Willa in July 2020 -- confirmed their romance in early 2017 and married two years later. Recalling their first date in an interview with Elle UK, the "Games of Thrones" alum said she and the musician clicked from the start.

"I expected him to show up with security and everything," Turner shared in March 2020. "I thought he would be such a d--k. The best thing was that he didn't bring security. I remember us two spending only a couple of minutes on the dance floor, and then we found a space in the far corner, and we just talked."