Derrick Henry Finds the Endzone in First Game Back for Titans

Titans running back Derrick Henry, who has been out since Halloween with a broken foot, returned for the Titans’ playoff matchup versus the Bengals and wasted no time getting back in the endzone.

The NFL’s 2019 and 2020 rushing leader tied the game 6-6 with just over six minutes left in the first half, converting a first-and-goal handoff from quarterback Ryan Tannehill. The drive also included a 43-yard reception from A.J. Brown to put the Titans into the Bengals territory.

The Titans subsequently attempted a two-point conversion, but a big tackle from Bengals linebacker Clay Johnston stuffed Henry at the line and kept the score tied.

Henry ranks second all-time in postseason rushing yards per game with 111.7, and his availability for the game gave a boost for Titans fans and teammates alike.