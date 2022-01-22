nfl playoffs

Derrick Henry Finds the Endzone in First Game Back for Titans

Henry is playing with a metal plate in his foot and in his cleat for extra protection after his injury

Running back Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans rushes for a second quarter touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Nissan Stadium on January 22, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Getty Images

Titans running back Derrick Henry, who has been out since Halloween with a broken foot, returned for the Titans’ playoff matchup versus the Bengals and wasted no time getting back in the endzone. 

The NFL’s 2019 and 2020 rushing leader tied the game 6-6 with just over six minutes left in the first half, converting a first-and-goal handoff from quarterback Ryan Tannehill. The drive also included a 43-yard reception from A.J. Brown to put the Titans into the Bengals territory.

The Titans subsequently attempted a two-point conversion, but a big tackle from Bengals linebacker Clay Johnston stuffed Henry at the line and kept the score tied.

Henry ranks second all-time in postseason rushing yards per game with 111.7, and his availability for the game gave a boost for Titans fans and teammates alike.

This article tagged under:

nfl playoffsTitansDerrick HenryBengals
