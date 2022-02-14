Chiefs Players Roast Bengals CB Eli Apple After Super Bowl Loss

Cooper Kupp wasn't the only one roasting Eli Apple on Sunday.

After Kupp hauled in the game-winning touchdown over Apple in Super Bowl LVI, Mecole Hardman, Tyreek Hill and Khalen Saunders of the Kansas City Chiefs took to Twitter to troll the Bengals cornerback.

Got heeee😂😂😂 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 14, 2022

😂😂😂😂😂😂smell like apple pie in sofi.. https://t.co/XeXdiYcKMR — Sir Bink Wilfork-Saunders (@khalenNOTkaylen) February 14, 2022

@EliApple Wish you was a better corner bro then the game winning touchdown wouldn’t been scored on you 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) February 14, 2022

Once Los Angeles secured the 23-20 victory, Hardman continued to pile on by posting a video of his championship ring from Kansas City's Super Bowl 54 win.

@EliApple It’s cool big bro! You might get one of these one day 🥺 but in the mean time just go get better at your craft ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/y6ZJN5zkgS — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) February 14, 2022

Saunders posted a similar video, but of the NSFW variety.

So why were Chiefs players going so hard after Apple? Well, after the Bengals stunned Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game, Apple did some trash-talking of his own on social media.

The veteran cornerback called Hill a "baby" and also (sarcastically) offered Hill and Hardman tickets to the Super Bowl.

Aye @MecoleHardman4 @cheetah dm me yall number and I’ll hook yall up wit them super bowl tickets on me 🤞🏿 — Eli Apple (@EliApple) January 31, 2022

It took a couple of weeks, but Apple's trash talk backfired on Sunday.