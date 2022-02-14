Chiefs Players Roast Bengals CB Eli Apple After Super Bowl Loss

Cooper Kupp wasn't the only one roasting Eli Apple on Sunday.
After Kupp hauled in the game-winning touchdown over Apple in Super Bowl LVI, Mecole Hardman, Tyreek Hill and Khalen Saunders of the Kansas City Chiefs took to Twitter to troll the Bengals cornerback.
Once Los Angeles secured the 23-20 victory, Hardman continued to pile on by posting a video of his championship ring from Kansas City's Super Bowl 54 win.
Saunders posted a similar video, but of the NSFW variety.
So why were Chiefs players going so hard after Apple? Well, after the Bengals stunned Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game, Apple did some trash-talking of his own on social media.
The veteran cornerback called Hill a "baby" and also (sarcastically) offered Hill and Hardman tickets to the Super Bowl.
It took a couple of weeks, but Apple's trash talk backfired on Sunday.