Cardinals' Budda Baker Taken Off Field on Stretcher After Collision with Rams' Cam Akers

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker was taken off the field on a stretcher during the fourth quarter of the team's wild card matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

As Baker was attempting to make a tackle on Rams running back Cam Akers, Akers lowered his shoulder while running full force, causing a hard collision between the two.

After the play, Akers walked past Baker as he was down on the field and, perhaps not realizing the severity of the injury at the time, gestured at him. Akers then exchanged words with members of the Cardinals.

Budda Baker was tended to on the field after this scary collision with Cam Akers.



He was stretchered off the field 🙏 pic.twitter.com/W6EmzaHAEw — ESPN (@espn) January 18, 2022

The two teams surrounded Baker as he was being tended to. Baker raised his right hand before being carted off the field. ESPN's Lisa Salters reported that Baker was being taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Initial injury update on Budda Baker - concussion and will not return



Did have movement & feeling in all extremities as he left field — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) January 18, 2022

The Cardinals announced that Baker suffered a concussion and had movement and feeling in all extremities.