Bengals Tight End C.J. Uzomah Promises to Bathe in Chili if Cincinnati Wins Super Bowl LVI

Should the Cincinnati Bengals top the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's Super Bowl, it's quite likely that the team's head coach, Zac Taylor, will receive a Gatorade shower following the win.

One of Taylor's players, though, has promised to do something that would one-up that traditional celebration if Cincy scores the upset.

During a press conference with reporters on Thursday, tight end C.J. Uzomah declared that he'd bathe in Skyline Chili following a title-clinching victory. Skyline Chili is a restaurant chain that is beloved throughout the Bengals' home city and, apparently, one of the team's pass catchers.

"Easy, 100%," Uzomah said about the bath. "I'm wearing swim trunks. If you put it in a swimming pool, I'll dive in there and eat my way out."

Uzomah is currently nursing a knee injury, one that he's vowed will not prevent him from playing in the "biggest game" of his life, as he described it.

While many athletes tend to use ice baths to recover from their various ailments, Uzomah is one win away from testing out the healing qualities of the sweet and savory Cincinnati classic.