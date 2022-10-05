Stephen Vogt's Kids Adorably Announce Dad's At-Bat in Final MLB Game

Vogt's kids adorably announce dad's at-bat in final MLB game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Wednesday certainly was a day that Stephen Vogt never will forget.

Not only is the 10-year MLB veteran playing in the final game of his career after announcing his retirement on Sept. 22, but he got to do so with his family in attendance at the Oakland Coliseum.

Stephen and his wife Alyssa have three children, daughter Payton and sons Clark and Bennett, who took over the public address microphone during the bottom of the second inning to announce their dad's at-bat against Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani.

Vogt's kids announced their dad before his at-bat, followed by a standing ovation from the fans 💛 pic.twitter.com/bZsklMgQUG — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) October 5, 2022

Adorable.

Vogt's kids also spent time with their father in the A's dugout before their father took the field for the final time.

.@SVogt1229 with his kids before the last game of his playing career 💚 pic.twitter.com/vIvweffsBx — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) October 5, 2022

After running up to hug their dad, Vogt's youngest son hilariously asks him for brownies while the other has his eyes on the gum in the dugout. Can you blame them?

It wasn't long before the Vogt children dug into the large tub of Dubble Bubble on the bench.

Moments later, the A's displayed a tribute video for Vogt on the video board, recapping his emotional career with Oakland.

All the emotions 🥲 pic.twitter.com/pibvCyWCDt — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) October 5, 2022

The pregame ceremony continued as Vogt's daughter and youngest son each threw out the first pitch to their father and center fielder Cristian Pache. The A's then honored Vogt and second baseman Tony Kemp with the 2022 Dave Stewart Community Service Award.

.@SVogt1229's kids threw out the first pitch before their dad's last game 🥰 pic.twitter.com/mwGQmkzwBO — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) October 5, 2022

Congratulations to Stephen Vogt and Tony Kemp on winning the 2022 Dave Stewart Community Service Award 👏 pic.twitter.com/zV9fqdNfHx — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) October 5, 2022

With Vogt's career coming to an end after Wednesday's game, the A's pulled out all the stops to celebrate one of Oakland's beloved players.

Fortunately for baseball fans, Vogt has his sights set on becoming an MLB manager and it won't be long before he's back out on the field again.