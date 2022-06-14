Steph Curry's Incredible 3-Point Streak Snapped With Cold-Shooting Game 5

Steph's incredible 3-point streak snapped with tough Game 5 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry is the undisputed 3-point king, but his impressive streak from behind the arc officially has come to an end.

There was plenty to celebrate as the Warriors took Game 5 of the NBA Finals from the Boston Celtics by a score of 104-94 on Monday night as Golden State inched one step closer to another title. But the Chase Center crowd also witnessed Curry’s first-ever NBA playoff game without making a 3-pointer.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Just a few days removed from his legendary Game 4 performance, Curry finished Monday’s matchup with 16 points on 7-of-22 shooting from the field. He missed all nine of his 3-point attempts in the victory.

Prior to Game 5, Curry had gone 38 straight playoff games with multiple 3-point makes and 223 straight games in both the regular season and the playoffs with at least one. His playoff streak with at least one 3-pointer ended Monday at 132 career postseason games.

All three of those streaks are the longest in NBA history.

After the Splash Brother put the team on his back in a pivotal Game 4 matchup Friday to tie the series, his teammates stepped up in Game 5 to help Golden State take a three-games-to-two lead in the best-of-seven Finals.

With Game 6 set for Thursday at TD Garden, Curry will be looking to start a brand new streak as the Warriors try to close out the series and take their fourth NBA title in eight seasons back to the Bay.