Steph Curry's Epic ‘Night Night' Mic-Drop Part of Best Warriors Parade Moments

Steph's epic 'night night' mic-drop part of best parade moments

The Warriors championship parade kicked off on Monday morning and it was full of emotional, bittersweet and hilariously great must-see moments.

From Steph Curry's epic on-air mic-drop "night-night" celebration to Klay Thompson's Michael Jackson dance, the day was one the Warriors and Dub Nation won't ever forget.

Here are some of the best moments from the celebratory parade:

Shirtless GP2 living his best life

For years, Gary Payton II bounced around from team to team through the NBA and G League. On Monday, Payton II got to finally enjoy all the hard work he put in. And he didn’t waste any time. A shirtless GP2 was seen rolling through the parade with a water gun in his hand, truly living his best life. Moments later, Payton got off the bus to engage with fans. He even took a selfie with Dub Nation with the Larry O’Brien championship trophy in his hand. From being cut by the Warriors before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season to celebrating a championship with the same team eight months later, GP2 is living a dream that came full circle.

GP2's got the Poole Party squirt gun 😂 pic.twitter.com/QLZnWlqk7L — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 20, 2022

GP2 is shirtless and taking selfies with Dub Nation 😂 pic.twitter.com/Iuue8mvxhV — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 20, 2022

"WAAAARRRIIOOOORRRSSSSS"



GP2 leading the chants 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/wXVkBzhg5b — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 20, 2022

JTA shows love to his community

Warriors forward and Oakland native Juan Toscano-Anderson became the first player of Mexican descent to win an NBA championship. He showed that off during the Warriors championship parade as he proudly draped the Mexican flag over himself. Driving through the streets of San Francisco, about 20 miles away from where he grew up in East Oakland, Toscano-Anderson showed love to the community that raised him. JTA hopped off the bus as fans screamed with excitement. He even made one young fan’s day when he carried the boy over the rail and let him walk with him through the parade. A day the boy, and Toscano-Anderson, likely will never forget as JTA continues breaking barriers, literally.

Incredible moment ❤️



JTA lifted a young Dubs fan over the fence to join him in the Warriors championship parade pic.twitter.com/0TqaN5GanI — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 20, 2022

JTA soaking the crowd with champagne 🍾😂 pic.twitter.com/JIYLy0ruS5 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 20, 2022

Draymond has (more) NSFW comments

Draymond Green’s pre-parade NSFW comments continued during the big celebration. Green stopped by to briefly talk to the NBC Sports Bay Area crew and had a very straightforward message to the haters: “If they ever doubted us, this is live TV right? F--k em.” Green’s party continued, but not before stopping by a local ice cream shop to get a refreshing dessert to cool off.

"SHUT UP"



Draymond has a message for the haters 🤫 pic.twitter.com/YC64b2IlmB — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 20, 2022

Draymond has a NSFW message for the doubters 😬😂 pic.twitter.com/HkOpGCaCAn — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 20, 2022

Draymond stopped to get some ice cream during the parade 💀pic.twitter.com/clJxmgeB0U — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 20, 2022

Kerr’s Ted Lasso dance attempt

Steve Kerr is great at a lot of things, but dancing may not be one of them. But as a nine-time NBA champion, collecting five rings as a player and four rings as a coach, who cares? Kerr promised to do the Ted Lasso dance and he delivered … kind of.

Klay being Klay

And the dancing didn’t end with coach Kerr. Klay Thompson got off the bus to show off his moves in front of fans. He set his drink down, set the Larry O’Brien down, then portrayed his best Michael Jackson dance. He also ran around the streets and got close to fans. Maybe too close, at one point, as the four-time champ dropped one of his rings near the crowd. But the Captain got his bling back and continued to run around.

KLAY AND THE TROPHY ARE OFF THE BUS 🐐 pic.twitter.com/yf6fifw3el — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 20, 2022

KLAY DANCING WITH THE TROPHY



💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/nQ0rRn5rEX — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 20, 2022

Steph's iconic mic drop

The most iconic moment of the day really isn’t up for debate. It was the early afternoon, but 2022 NBA Finals MVP Steph Curry hit one final “night night” celebration followed by a mic drop. Legendary. The Currys enjoyed their fourth parade in the Bay and each year just gets better and better.

STEPH SO HYPED 😱 pic.twitter.com/JPlBRD5d5w — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 20, 2022

A family of champions 🏆 pic.twitter.com/4Kqvkbafnl — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 20, 2022