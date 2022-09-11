St. Brown brothers score Week 1 touchdowns minutes apart originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Equanimeous St. Brown wasn’t about to let his younger brother steal the limelight one week into the regular season.

The Bears wide receiver scored his first touchdown of the season on Sunday, mere minutes after his brother, Amon-Ra, scored a touchdown of his own for the Lions.

Amon-Ra kicked things off in Detroit, scoring a touchdown in the third quarter that put the Lions within 10 of the Philadelphia Eagles. This extended the wide receiver’s scoring streak to five consecutive games, building on a standout first season that saw him lead all rookies in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns.

Today’s weather forecast: 100% chance of sun in the end zone #PHIvsDET | 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/eGWb3WCHVX — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 11, 2022

Despite outscoring the Eagles 21-7 in the second half, the Lions still came up short as they lost their season opener 35-38.

Less than three minutes later, his older brother Equinimeous added a touchdown of his own, 283 miles away on a slushy Soldier Field. St. Brown’s 18-yard touchdown gave the Bears a lead and proved crucial in their comeback to pull off one of the biggest upsets of Week 1.

This was the elder St. Brown’s Bears debut, after spending four seasons with the Green Bay Packers marked by injuries and fluctuations on and off the active roster. He signed a one-year contract with the Bears in the offseason and seems to be making good on that bet.

His lone reception was one of only eight catches made by the Bears receiving corps in an afternoon when both teams opted to keep the ball on the ground in the midst of heavy rain.

While Amon-Ra and Equanimeous may duke it out for bragging rights, the elder brother can point to his team’s 1-0 record for at least the next week.