Where to watch USMNT vs. Saudi Arabia in Gold Cup: TV, stream, more

The U.S. men's national team has momentum on its side again after a 5-0 thrashing of Trinidad and Tobago in the Gold Cup opener.

Mauricio Pochettino used a new starting eleven and saw it pay off, with rising youngster Malik Tillman bagging a brace and Patrick Agyemang and Brendan Aaronson finding the net.

Fellow promising attacking midfielder Diego Luna had an assist party and showed he can be the creative spark the team needs.

Up next is Saudi Arabia, which beat Haiti 1-0 and was invited to participate in the tournament. Saleh Al-Shehri scored the lone goal for the Green Falcons, but they will be missing some key players due to the parallel Club World Cup.

A win for the U.S. could lock its spot in the knockout rounds before the final group game. Here's how to watch the USMNT-Saudi Arabia game:

When is the USMNT-Saudi Arabia game?

The U.S. and Saudi Arabia game is set for Thursday, June 19.

What time is the USMNT-Saudi Arabia game?

Kickoff time is set for 9:15 p.m. ET, 6:15 p.m. PT.

Where is the USMNT-Saudi Arabia game?

Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas is the venue for the action.

Where to watch the USMNT-Saudi Arabia game on TV

The game will be broadcast in English on FS1. TUDN will air the game in Spanish.

Where to stream the USMNT-Saudi Arabia game online

The game will be available to stream in English on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports mobile app.. TUDN will carry the game in Spanish, as well as Vix.

