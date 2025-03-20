USMNT

How to watch USMNT vs. Panama in Concacaf Nations League semifinal

If the U.S. wins, it will meet either Mexico or Canada in the final.

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

The U.S. men's national team is hunting another trophy.

With the March international break arriving, the senior U.S. men's players will make their first appearances of the year following January friendlies that involved primarily reserves.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Mauricio Pochettino has called up several known stars such as Christian Pulisic, Matt Turner, Weston McKennie and Chris Richards, among others, though players like Antonee Robinson and Johnny Cardoso were late drop outs due to injuries.

The U.S. will first meet Panama in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals Thursday, a game it is favored to win, though the stakes are high. Should the U.S. advance, it will meet either Mexico or Canada in the final on Sunday.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

So, what time is the USMNT-Panama game and how can you watch? Here's what to know:

MLS 21 hours ago

United Soccer League to start promotion/relegation system, a contrast to MLS

MLS Feb 19

Players, coaches in favor of seeing MLS shift to international calendar

When is the USMNT-Panama game?

The USMNT-Panama game is set for Thursday, March 20.

What time is the USMNT-Panama game?

The USMNT-Panama game will kick off at 7 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. PT.

Where is the USMNT-Panama game?

SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles is the venue for the game.

How to watch the USMNT-Panama Nations League semifinal on TV

The USMNT-Panama Nations League semifinal will be broadcast in Spanish on Univision.

How to stream the USMNT-Panama Nations League semifinal online

The US-Panama Nations League semifinal will be available to stream in English on Paramount+.

Here are five things to know about American soccer player Christian Mate Pulisic.

This article tagged under:

USMNTSoccer
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us