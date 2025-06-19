Soccer

Where to watch Inter Miami vs. Porto in Club World Cup: TV, stream, more

Messi and Miami likely need a big result against a Portuguese giant to avoid being grouped.

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

Less than a week after opening the Club World Cup, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are back in action.

But Messi and Co. will need a much better showing in front of goal for their next opponent, which is Portuguese giant FC Porto.

Miami suffered a scoreless draw against Egyptian side Al Ahly, which also came after conceding a penalty. Messi hit the crossbar on a deep attempt in the closing seconds, but it was far too late.

Porto are known for its bevy of potential young stars, led by goalie Diogo Costa, the starter for the Portugal national team. Also in the squad are defensive midfielder Alan Varela, striker Samu, right-back Martim Fernandes and attacking midfielders Rodrigo Mora and Fabio Vieira.

The fortunate side for Miami is that Porto also drew its group stage opener 0-0 against Brazilian club Palmeiras. But Miami cannot afford to lose as it could be detrimental to its chances of advancing to the knockout rounds.

Here's how to watch the Miami and Porto contest:

When is the Inter Miami-Porto game?

Miami and Porto will meet on Thursday, June 19.

What time is the Inter Miami-Porto game?

Kickoff time is set for 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT.

Where is the Inter Miami-Porto game?

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., is the venue for the action.

Where to watch the Inter Miami-Porto game online, on TV

The Miami-Porto game will be available to watch on DAZN platforms, as it is the exclusive broadcasting partner for the tournament.

This article tagged under:

SoccerFIFAInter Miami
