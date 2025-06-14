Where to watch Inter Miami vs. Al Ahly in Club World Cup: TV, stream, more

The spotlight is on Lionel Messi in the Club World Cup's opening match.

Inter Miami, controversially invited to the U.S.-based tournament by FIFA, will meet Al Ahly, Egypt's finest.

Miami is coming off a Supporters' Shield win in the 2024 MLS season and is contention to do so again. Al Ahly is the most dominant side in the Egypt Premier League, with eight league titles dating back a decade to the 2015-16 season.

Messi is aided in Miami by former Barcelona stars Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, while Federico Redondo and Benjamin Cremaschi are among the key up-and-coming talents.

Al Ahly is led by its two goal-scoring threats Emam Ashour, a versatile midfielder, and striker Wessam Abou Ali, who will be available to play after joining the team camp at a later date.

Here's how to watch the Group A Matchday 1 contest between Miami and Al Ahly:

When is the Inter Miami-Al Ahly game?

Inter Miami and Al Ahly will meet on Saturday, June 14.

What time is the Inter Miami-Al Ahly game?

Kickoff time is set for 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT.

Where is the Inter Miami-Al Ahly game?

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami is the venue for the game.

Where to watch the Inter Miami-Al Ahly game on TV, stream

The Inter Miami-Al Ahly game will be available to watch on TV and online on DAZN. DAZN is the exclusive broadcast partner for the 2025 Club World Cup and will stream every game for free.

