What is the Club World Cup? What to know for 2025 U.S.-based tournament

Club soccer seasons around the world may have recently ended, but the show is going on for a select few teams.

The FIFA Club World Cup is the next major tournament on the soccer calendar, which brings top teams from certain countries across the globe into one competition. It's just like the World Cup, but with club teams rather than international sides.

Usually held every year since 2005, the tournament took a one-year gap in 2024 as the 2025 edition features a brand-new expanded format, which has drawn criticism due to player safety concerns.

But with the United States hosting the competition as a prelude to next summer's 2026 World Cup, which will also have games in Mexico and Canada, participating teams are competing for a key trophy -- with a total purse of $1 billion.

Here's everything to know about the Club World Cup in the U.S.:

What is the Club World Cup?

The Club World Cup is an annual tournament hosted by FIFA that pits some of the world's best soccer teams against each other in a competition similar to the World Cup. The 2025 format is brand new and expanded, so it's not yet clear if there will be gaps for future tournaments.

What is the 2025 Club World Cup format?

The format 32 teams playing in eight groups of four round-robin style. The top two teams in each group will advance to the knockout rounds, where they will be matched against clubs from different groups until a winner is decided.

When is the 2025 Club World Cup?

The 2025 Club World Cup will run from Friday, June 14, to Sunday, July 13.

Where is the 2025 Club World Cup?

The 2025 Club World Cup will be played in the U.S. These are the venues:

Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

Los Angeles (Rose Bowl)

New York/New Jersey (MetLife Stadium)

Charlotte (Bank of America Stadium)

Philadelphia (Lincoln Financial Field)

Seattle (Lumen Field)

Miami (Hard Rock Stadium)

Orlando (Camping World Stadium, Inter&Co Stadium)

Nashville (Geodis Park)

Cincinnati (TQL Stadium)

Washington D.C. (Audi Field)

When and where is the 2025 Club World Cup Final?

The final will take place on Sunday, July 13 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the same venue as the 2026 World Cup Final.

Which teams are in the 2025 Club World Cup?

Here's a look at each team in the 2025 tournament broken down by group:

Group A: Inter Miami (MLS), Palmeiras (Brazil), Porto (Portugal), Al Ahly (Egypt)

Group B: PSG (France), Atletico Madrid (Spain), Seattle Sounders (MLS), Botafogo (Brazil)

Group C: Bayern Munich (Germany), Benfica (Portugal), Boca Juniors (Argentina), Auckland City (New Zealand)

Group D: Chelsea (England), LAFC (MLS), Flamengo (Brazil), Esperance de Tunis (Tunisia)

Group E: Inter (Italy), River Plate (Argentina), Monterrey (Mexico), Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan)

Group F: Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Fluminense (Brazil), Ulsan HD (South Korea), Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Group G: Manchester City (England), Juventus (Italy), Al Ain (UAE), Wydad AC (Morocco)

Group H: Real Madrid (Spain), Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia), Pachuca (Mexico), RB Salzburg (Austria)

Which teams are the favorites to win the 2025 Club World Cup?

French side Paris Saint-Germain has all the momentum entering the tournament following a treble-winning season. Real Madrid will also look to make a statement under new manager Xabi Alonso following a rare trophy-less season. If Pep Guardiola's Manchester City finds form, the Blues will be an intriguing possibility, too.

Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid are also teams to watch.

Who has the broadcast rights to the 2025 Club World Cup?

DAZN has the exclusive global rights to the tournament, where it will stream all games for free.

Who has won the most Club World Cups?

Spanish team Real Madrid has won the most tournaments with five (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022). Barcelona (three), Bayern Munich (two) and Corinthians (two) are the only other clubs with more than one tournament win.

