What's even better than a gold medal? U.S. soccer sensation Sophia Wilson announced her pregnancy shortly after marrying her college sweetheart, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson.

Most fans might know Sophia Wilson by her maiden name, Smith, after she dominated the Paris Olympics with the U.S women's national soccer team. She was one of the squad's star forwards alongside Mallory Swanson and Trinity Rodman — affectionately referred to as "Triple Espresso."

The Wilsons shared an Instagram post on Wednesday showing off their baby's sonogram.

"Life just keeps getting sweeter," the couple's post read.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The pair met while they were both freshmen student-athletes at Stanford University. Sophia Wilson went pro the next year while Michael Wilson stayed on to play football.

He was selected by the Cardinals in the third round of 2023 NFL Draft, but she played in Oregon for the Portland Thorns. They made long-distance work, though, and were married in January during both their off seasons.

Their announcement Wednesday was full of excitement from fans, friends, and teammates. Fellow Stanford alum and U.S. national team star Naomi Girma commented "MY HEART."

Rodman chimed in that her "life is complete."

"OMG YAYYYY," wrote Morgan Weaver, a fellow Thorns forward. "Can’t wait to meet baby Wilson."

The National Women's Soccer League solidified a new bargaining agreement with the players union that expanded parental and childcare benefits last year. Former player Alex Morgan, who retired last year after announcing her second pregnancy, said those benefits were a point of pride.

Morgan told Good Morning America last year that the union had to think "outside of the box" as these issues are not prevalent in most men's leagues.

"We're able to now travel with our children and bring [a] child care provider, but also look at future planning as well for our families, and that's providing players with access to fertility clinics and a lot of other resources that weren't available to us before," Morgan said.

Sophia Wilson is in the final year of her contract with the Portland Thorns, and she'd be a free agent once it expires. There are currently no NWSL teams in Arizona, but there is a team in San Diego and a new team was approved for Denver earlier this year.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: