How to watch USWNT vs. Japan in SheBelieves Cup title game

The winner of Wednesday's game will lift the SheBelieves Cup trophy.

By Sanjesh Singh

It's a winner-takes-all finale in the SheBelieves Cup.

Both the U.S. women's national team and Japan won each of their first two games in the 2025 tournament, setting the stage for the final game of the mini competition.

The U.S. opened to a 2-0 win over Colombia before getting by Australia 2-1 in the second, with head coach Emma Hayes heavily rotating the two starting lineups.

Japan, on the other hand, cruised past Australia 4-0 before routing Colombia 4-1, entering the final in scorching form in front of goal.

Here's what to know to catch the game, where the trophy will be awarded:

When is the USWNT vs. Japan SheBelieves Cup game?

The USWNT and Japan game is set for Wednesday, Feb. 26.

What time is the USWNT vs. Japan SheBelieves Cup game?

Kickoff time is slated for 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT.

Where is the USWNT vs. Japan SheBelieves Cup game?

Snapdragon Stadium, home of the San Diego Wave, is the venue for the final.

Where to watch the USWNT vs. Japan SheBelieves Cup game on TV

The USWNT and Japan game will be broadcast in English on TBS and in Spanish on NBC's Universo.

Where to stream the USWNT vs. Japan SheBelieves Cup game online

The USWNT and Japan game will be broadcast in English on Max and in Spanish on Peacock.

