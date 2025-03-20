MLS

United Soccer League to start promotion/relegation system, a contrast to MLS

The USL announced the decision Wednesday but did not say when the system will start.

By The Associated Press

United Soccer League intends to start a promotion/relegation system along the international model, a contrast to Major League Soccer.

The USL announced the decision Wednesday but did not say when the system in which teams at the bottom of the standings will drop down a level and top teams will be promoted will start. USL said last month it plans to start a top tier league in 2027-28.

What is now USL's League Championship has been sanctioned as the second-tier division since 2017 and has 24 teams. The third-tier League One started play in 2019. USL League Two is a semipro level that includes 144 teams in 19 regional divisions and four conferences.

MLS launched with 10 teams in 1996, has gradually expanded to 30 and charged a $500 million expansion fee for its newest team, San Diego, which started play last month. MLS Commissioner Don Garber has said the investment by his league's owners in teams and facilities make relegation unfeasible for them.

