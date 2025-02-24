San Diego FC wins debut match over reigning MLS Cup champs LA Galaxy

Anders Dreyer scored two goals and San Diego FC had a successful Major League Soccer debut, beating the defending MLS Cup champion LA Galaxy 2-0 on Sunday.

Dreyer took advantage of a turnover for the first goal in the 52nd minute. Galaxy defender Emiro Garces slipped after taking a pass from goalkeeper Novak Micovic in the box. Lozano pounced on the loose ball and fired a pass to Dreyer, whose left-footed shot beat Micovic.

The forward sealed the match on a breakaway goal in the 92nd minute.

CJ dos Santos made three saves to get the shutout.

San Diego is the 10th club to join MLS since 2017, but only the third to win its first match, joining Los Angeles FC (2018) and St. Louis City (2023).

Miguel Berry had the Galaxy's best chance, a point-blank shot in the 79th minute that dos Santos turned away.

It was the Galaxy's first loss at Dignity Health Park since the 2023 season finale. The six-time MLS Cup champs were missing forward Joseph Paintsil (quad) and midfielder Riqui Puig (knee). Puig is not expected back until early summer.

Micovic had four saves for the Galaxy.

San Diego plays its first home game on Saturday against St. Louis, but MLS commissioner Don Garber was happy to see a good amount of fans make the drive north. San Diego supporters filled four sections in the upper deck.

“There are many things that have taken a long time to achieve. Getting San Diego into the league has been a long-term goal and objective,” Garber said before the game. “Our league has to constantly remind ourselves we are new, better to get it right than done fast. And ensure when it does happen that you are clicking on all cylinders.”

