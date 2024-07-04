Philadelphia Union's winless slide continues with late 4-3 loss to Chicago Fire

Hugo Cuypers scored two goals in the closing minutes — including one in stoppage time — and Gastón Giménez also scored a goal late to help the Chicago Fire rally and beat the Philadelphia Union 4-3 Wednesday night.

Maren Haile-Selassie chipped a one-touch pass, off an arcing cross played by Brian Gutiérrez from the right side, to the center of the area where Cuypers tapped home volley from point-blank range to give Chicago (5-10-6) a 4-3 lead in the second minute of stoppage time.

Haile-Selassie poked the ball into a wide-open net to give Chicago a 1-0 lead in the 30th minute but Chris Donovan put away a one-touch shot — his first goal of the season — off an entry by Leon Flach to make it 1-1 in the 38th. Dániel Gazdag scored in the seventh minute of first-half stoppage time to give the Union the lead at halftime and Jack McGlynn took a pass from Gazdag and then ripped a shot from outside the area that slipped inside the far post to stretch Philadelphia's lead to 3-1 in the 49th.

Cuypers scored on a header to cut the deficit to 3-2 in the 82nd minute and Giménez made it 3-3 89th.

Philadelphia (4-9-8) has lost five games in a row and is winless in eight straight.

The Union and Chicago tied 2-2 in the season opener after Gazdag scored a stoppage-time goal for Philadelphia.