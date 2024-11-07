Philadelphia Union

Philadelphia Union fire head coach Jim Curtin

Curtin won Coach of the Year in 2020 and 2022

By Brooke Destra

The Philadelphia Union on Thursday announced they have parted ways with head coach Jim Curtin. 

Curtin, who has spent the last 11 seasons with the Union, was named head coach in 2014. He was the longest-tenured coach in Philadelphia since Eagles’ Andy Reid, whose career spanned 14 seasons (1999-2012).

After a record-breaking season in 2022, Curtin led the club to their first MLS Cup final appearance. That season saw the most wins (19), most goals scored (72), fewest goals conceded (26) and greatest goal differential (+46)  in club history.

Said Jay Sugarman, principal owner of the Philadelphia Union: 

“Jim has been a remarkable leader and an integral part of our team’s success during his tenure. I have had the privilege to watch him grow into one of the top coaches in the league and deliver strong results and memorable moments that will be ingrained in our club’s history. 

“This has been a difficult decision due in part to the immense gratitude and respect we have for him. We have no doubt he’ll find great success in his future coaching endeavors.

Following Major League Soccer’s guidelines, the club has begun their search for a head coach.

Details surrounding the interim coaching staff will be announced in the coming days. 

