These 10 players are the most expensive transfers in MLS history

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi is not on the list

By Sanjesh Singh

FC Cincinnati has brought in a statement signing.

The winners of the 2023 Supporters' Shield announced Nov. 21 it signed Kévin Denkey for a reported club-record fee.

Denkey, who turns 24 on Nov. 30, is a Togolese striker who is coming off a Golden Boot-winning campaign in Belgium's Pro League with club Cercle Brugge.

Though Cincinnati didn't disclose the transfer fee in its announcement, MLS said on its website the deal was worth a reported $16.2 million.

Denkey was a coveted striker across Europe, so for Cincinnati to land his signature is an intriguing sign. But where does Denkey rank among most expensive MLS incomings? Here's what to know:

Who are the most expensive MLS signings?

Denkey's signing with Cincinnati makes him the most expensive MLS signing to date. Here's a look at the top 10, with all fees in euros via Transfermarkt:

10. LW Brian Rodriguez, LAFC: 10.45 million (2019/20)

9. AM Rudolfo Pizarro, Inter Miami: 10.91 million (2019/20)

8. ST Hugo Cuypers, Chicago Fire: 11 million (2023/24)

7. RW Luiz Araujo, Atlanta United: 11.50 million (2021/22)

6. ST Brenner, FC Cincinnati: 11.82 million (2020/21)

5. AM Aleksey Miranchuk, Atlanta United: 12 million (2024/25)

4. AM Esequiel Barco, Atlanta United: 12.28 million (2017/18)

T-2. AM Gonzalo Martinez, Atlanta United: 14.50 million (2018/19)

T-2. AM Thiago Almada, Atlanta United: 14.50 million (2021/22)

1. Kévin Denkey, FC Cincinnati: 15.3 million (2024/25)

Why is Lionel Messi not on the list?

Messi, who joined Miami in 2023, is not on the list as he technically arrived as a free transfer.

