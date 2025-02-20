Messi scores in Inter Miami's 1-0 win vs. Sporting KC in Champions Cup

Lionel Messi scored from the right side of the box in the 56th minute to lift Inter Miami past Sporting Kansas City 1-0 on a bitterly cold Wednesday night in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup's first round.

Both teams struggled to find consistency on the hard, slick field for much of the night in front of 15,178 bundled-up fans at Children’s Mercy Park, where the game-time temperature was 3 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 16 Celsius) with a wind speed of 9 mph, resulting in a wind chill of minus 11 Fahrenheit (minus 24 Celsius) .

On his goal, Messi collected a pass from Sergio Busquels, let it fall to his feet, eluded the nearest defender and then fired it past Sporting KC keeper John Pulskamp.

MESSI SCORES TO BREAK THE DEADLOCK FOR MIAMI! pic.twitter.com/1JsnQCU5G6 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) February 20, 2025

Sporting KC stayed on the front foot the rest of the game in an attempt to tie the match, but Oscar Ustari stopped both of the team's second-half shots on goal. The best chance came when Dániel Sallói got open behind the Miami defense, but his shot attempt was right at Ustari.

Erik Thommy’s attempt to tie it in the 78th minute hit off the left post, but it wouldn’t have counted as Sallói was ruled offside.

Inter Miami nearly took an early lead, but Luis Suarez’s shot from just inside the box went wide. Inter Miami had another opportunity in the 33rd minute, but Tadeo Allende’s shot, coming off a lob from Messi, was wide.

Sporting KC missed a chance to grab the lead off a corner kick in the 36th minute, but Dany Rosero’s header was left of the target.

Miami held a slight edge in the first-half stats, taking seven shots compared to Sporting KC's three. Miami had a 60% advantage in possession.

The clubs play the second leg Tuesday in Miami.

