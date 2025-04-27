English Premier League

Liverpool clinches Premier League crown with 5-1 win over Tottenham

Liverpool has matched Manchester United's record of 20 English league titles.

Liverpool was crowned Premier League champion on Sunday after a 5-1 win against Tottenham.

The Merseyside club’s record-equaling 20th English league title matched the achievement of its great rival Manchester United.

Liverpool fans partied inside and outside its famous Anfield Stadium as coach Arne Slot sealed a remarkable first year in charge of the club.

After going behind to an early goal from Dominic Solanke, Liverpool powered back with strikes from Luis Diaz, Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gapko before halftime to ensure the celebrations wouldn’t be delayed any more. The title was sealed in style after the break as Mohamed Salah added another and Destiny Udogie's own-goal rounded off the rout.

Liverpool only needed a point to be confirmed champion and a packed Anfield expected nothing less than to see the job get done on home turf.

In the end, the victory was so comfortable that Salah even had time to pose for selfie in front of the famed Kop stand after scoring his goal.

