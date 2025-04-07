Inter Miami already boasts Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Why not add another icon to the mix?

It actually could be very possible. Miami holds the Major League Soccer discovery rights for Kevin De Bruyne, who is set to leave Manchester City this summer and become a free agent, The Athletic's Paul Tenorio reported, citing sources briefed on the potential move.

When De Bruyne first announced his departure on April 4, one unknown MLS team held his rights, though it wasn't new expansion team San Diego FC, the first side to be linked to the Belgian in 2024.

But with San Diego reportedly no longer interested, other MLS teams, including interest abroad from Saudi Arabian clubs and more, can present their best packages for the all-time great midfielder.

So, how does Miami make sense? The team already has its three designated player spots filled in Messi, Busquets and Alba. That means De Bruyne cannot earn a wage beyond the league's salary cap, so his paycheck would be limited.

What Miami could do is instead sign De Bruyne to a "targeted allocation money" -- or TAM -- contract instead. It's what LA Galaxy did when bringing in iconic Swede Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Galaxy issued him a two-year, $3 million deal, then tore it up the following season and agreed to a $7.2 million figure.

Some MLS teams complained, but nothing of substance came out of it.

Alba had signed a TAM spot for the first season and a half he spent in Miami before ultimately being elevated to a DP spot.

However, all of Messi, Suarez, Busquets and Alba are on expiring deals at the end of this season. Suarez is 38, Messi will turn 38 in June, Busquets will be 37 in July and Alba is 36.

De Bruyne will hit 34 in June, so David Beckham, co-owner of Miami, and Co. will need to navigate the situation properly.

De Bruyne can earn DP salary if one of Messi, Alba or Busquets agrees to a non-DP deal, or if they don't stay in Miami beyond their current deals.

Messi led Miami to a Leagues Cup win in his debut 2023 season, while the team also won the Supporters' Shield in 2024 for the best regular-season record. However, Messi and Co. fell victim to a first-round playoff upset by Atlanta United and are seeking the club's first ever MLS Cup triumph.

De Bruyne would certainly provide even more attacking juice to the side, but manager Javier Mascherano could also benefit from defensive reinforcements, which cost Miami last postseason

