NWSL

WNBA star Caitlin Clark part of Cincinnati group's NWSL bid, report says

Cincinnati is one of a handful of cities hoping to secure an NWSL club

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

WNBA star Caitlin Clark could soon add ownership to her resume.

Clark is part of the ownership group that is looking to bring an NWSL expansion club to Cincinnati, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday, citing a source.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Cincinnati is competing with groups from Philadelphia, Denver, Cleveland and Nashville to have a team that could begin league play by 2026.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The report added Cincinnati's bid, led by the current FC Cincinnati ownership, is the current favorite to win due to its backing and already having a soccer-specific stadium. The winner is expected to be awarded by the end of the calendar year.

Philadelphia, Denver and Cleveland will all need to build new stadiums to host a team and play in a temporary venue until then if one of them wins the bid.

The expansion fee for the 16th NWSL team could reach $100 million, the report added. Boston and Bay FC, the two newest teams, each paid $53 million.

Soccer

MLS 4 hours ago

These 10 players are the most expensive transfers in MLS history

MLS 12 hours ago

New York City FC, Etihad Airways agree to 20-year naming rights deal for new MLS stadium

Clark was the top overall pick in the WNBA draft, winning Rookie of the Year in the process after helping Indiana reach the playoffs for the first time since 2016. She also became the first rookie since Candace Parker in 2008 to make the All-WNBA First Team.

The 22-year-old Clark also recently reportedly decided to not partake in the inaugural Unrivaled season, a 3-on-3 women's basketball league in which she was rumored to have received a "Lionel Messi-like" offer to join.

Here are five things to know about Caitlin Clark, guard for the Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team.

This article tagged under:

NWSLSoccerWNBA
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us