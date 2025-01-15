MLS

Bayern Munich signs US youngster Bajung Darboe from LAFC

Darboe is headed for the biggest club in Germany.

By The Associated Press

Bayern Munich has signed 18-year-old American attacking midfielder Bajung Darboe from LAFC.

Darboe signed a long-term contract and will join Bayern's reserve team, the German club said Wednesday.

“A big dream has come true for me. It’s nice to see where my path has taken me,” Darboe said in a statement. "It was always a big wish of mine to get to pull on the shirt of this great club one day. The fact it’s happened now fills me with a lot of pride. I’m still battling jet lag but otherwise I feel good and ready to get started.”

Darboe, who was born in Gambia, has played twice for the United States under-17 team. At club level, he has played for the reserve teams of LAFC and the Philadelphia Union.

Bayern and LAFC have a wide-ranging partnership under the Red&Gold Football brand with a focus on developing young players.

