Major League Soccer is back on the calendar.

After LA Galaxy claimed an extended-record sixth MLS Cup with a win over the New York Red Bulls, teams had over two months to establish fresh rosters for 2025.

Galaxy will look a little different, as star striker Dejan Joveljić moved to Sporting Kansas City and do-it-all midfielder Mark Delgado joined rivals LAFC as the team needed to comply with salary cap rules. Star Riqui Puig, arguably the best midfielder in the league, will be out for the majority of the season due to a torn ACL.

Elsewhere, Inter Miami will look to remain dominant with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba returning following a shock playoff exit. The San Jose Earthquakes bolstered their attack in Bruce Arena's first season in charge, adding Chicho Arango and Josef Martinez, while Atlanta United spent heavy to bring in forwards Emmanuel Latte Lath and Miguel Almiron.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Here's everything to know for the 2025 MLS season:

When does the 2025 MLS season start?

Regular season action begins on Feb. 22-23.

When is 2025 MLS Rivalry Week?

Rivalry Week will occur from May 14-18. The highlights include:

May 14: St. Louis City vs. Sporting Kansas City

St. Louis City vs. Sporting Kansas City May 17: New York City vs. New York Red Bulls

New York City vs. New York Red Bulls May 17: Columbus Crew vs. FC Cincinnati

Columbus Crew vs. FC Cincinnati May 17: Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders

Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders May 18: Inter Miami vs. Orlando City

Inter Miami vs. Orlando City May 18: LA Galaxy vs. LAFC

Will MLS pause for the Club World Cup and Gold Cup?

Yes, MLS will stop action temporarily from June 15-24 due to the Club World Cup and Gold Cup that will be transpiring in the U.S. Miami and Seattle will be competing in the Club World Cup, while the USMNT, Canada and Mexico are among the Gold Cup participants.

When and where is the 2025 MLS All-Star Game?

The MLS All-Star Game is set for Wednesday, July 23. It will be held at Q2 Stadium, home of Austin FC in Texas. The opponent will be announced at a later date. The All-Star Skills Challenge will be held on Tuesday, July 22.

When is the 2025 Leagues Cup?

The 2025 Leagues Cup that is contested between MLS and Liga MX, Mexico's top division, will run from July 29 to August 31.

When is the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup?

The Concacaf Champions Cup, the premier club competition between North, Central America and the Caribbean's, is running from Feb. 4 to June 1.

MLS teams that qualified are Miami, LAFC, LA Galaxy, Colorado Rapids, Columbus Crew, Sporting Kansas City, Seattle Sounders, FC Cincinnati and Real Salt Lake.

When is the 2025 MLS Decision Day?

Decision Day, when the final regular-season games are played, is set for Saturday, Oct. 18. Eastern Conference games will be played first at 6 p.m. ET, followed by Western games at 9 p.m. ET.

When do the 2025 MLS playoffs start?

The playoffs start shortly after Decision Day, but an exact timeframe will be announced at a later date.

Former USMNT goalkeeper Tim Howard shares his thoughts on how MLS goalkeepers can stop Inter Miami's Lionel Messi.