WATCH: Triple H Rings Game 1 Bell With Joel Embiid

WATCH: Triple H rings bell with Embiid before Game 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
When Joel Embiid does something, he does it big, and that includes returning from a potential Finals run-derailing injury in the playoffs.
Philadelphia 76ers
Complete coverage of the Philadelphia 76ers and their rivals in the NBA from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
After missing Game 5 vs. the Wizards with a meniscus tear in his right knee, Embiid returned to the Sixers' starting lineup for Game 1 in their second-round matchup vs. the Hawks, and he and the squad pulled out all the stops for his return on Sunday afternoon, bringing out none other than WWE superstar Triple H to ring the Sixers' pregame bell before tipoff.
Yes, this is a thing that really happened. Check the footage for the glorious combination of star power:
Embiid went viral in Round 1 for a perfectly-timed use of his Triple H homage celebration, thrusting on the floor after landing a particularly nasty and-1 just before halftime vs. the Wizards:
Embiid wound up getting a shoutout from Shawn Michaels, one of the other founding members of 90s wrestling group D-Generation X along with Triple H, so the vibes were already sky-high for Embiid's brand.
But Triple H actually showing up for Game 1 to ring the bell alongside Embiid is so incredible.
And these custom shirts Embiid and Triple H wore for the bell-ringing are just the icing on the cake:
If this is truly a team of destiny, this will be one of those moments Sixers fans remember forever. Let's go win the series.