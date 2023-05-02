WATCH: Joel Embiid's Reaction to Winning MVP Is a Tearjerker

Embiid's reaction to winning MVP is a tearjerker originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Joel Embiid is your 2022-23 NBA MVP.

Seriously, this is happening.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

He joins Wilt Chamberlain, Julius Erving, Moses Malone and Allen Iverson as the only Sixers to win the title while playing in Philadelphia. It's one more checked box to further secure his legacy.

To watch Embiid be announced as the Most Valuable Player was an emotional moment for any fan who has trusted the process. It was even more emotional when the Sixers shared Embiid's reaction to his name being called.

Who is cutting onions in here?

I wish we could frame this video and put the whole thing in The Lourve.

The job isn't done yet, though. The Sixers are on the hunt for 11 more wins and a chance to bring home a championship.

Still, take a moment to enjoy this. He's only the fifth player in franchise history to do it.

Our Emvpiid.