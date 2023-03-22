Philadelphia 76ers

WATCH: 76ers Fan Drains a Half-Court Shot to Win Season Tickets

This Sixers fan will be seeing a season's worth of NBA basketball on the house after hitting a long bomb during halftime on Monday night

By Hayden Mitman

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The Philadelphia 76ers walked away with an overtime loss against the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

But, at least one Sixers fan had reason to celebrate after hitting a long distance, half-court shot to win free season tickets.

During halftime on Monday, a fan named Keith Catania was able to hit a difficult basket and win season tickets for the upcoming season. (Check out video of his half-court heave above.)

