WATCH: 76ers Fan Drains a Half-Court Shot to Win Season Tickets

The Philadelphia 76ers walked away with an overtime loss against the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.
But, at least one Sixers fan had reason to celebrate after hitting a long distance, half-court shot to win free season tickets.
During halftime on Monday, a fan named Keith Catania was able to hit a difficult basket and win season tickets for the upcoming season. (Check out video of his half-court heave above.)
