Philadelphia

Tobias Harris Makes Hilarious Clarification Prior to His Wedding

By Dan Roche

Tobias Harris in a suit raises a wine glass.
Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for This is Dope

Tobias Harris makes hilarious clarification prior to his wedding originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Sixers star Tobias Harris got the first of what he hopes to be two rings over the next calendar year over the weekend, marrying his longtime sweetheart Jasmine Winton in a lavish celebration at a castle in Long Island, New York.

Before he did, however, he did have to make one thing clear.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here’s hoping they at least employed the big fella as the ringbearer. That would have been adorable.

Harris and Winton held the ceremony at Oheka Castle, an unreal estate that’s more than 100 years old, and looks like it was transplanted from a French countryside. Harris told People.com why the couple chose this breathtaking venue:

Philadelphia 76ers

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia 76ers and their rivals in the NBA from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

CENTER CITY 16 hours ago

New Development Potential for Center City With 76ers New Arena Proposal

sixers arena Aug 3

Sixers Plan to Increase Size of Site First Proposed for New Arena, Report Says

"I grew up in Long Island, New York. So, to grow up and be a kid going to high school, everybody used to talk about Oheka Castle," he said. "I've only been here maybe one or two times, but when I had the opportunity to grow up in Long Island, and also to get married, and get married in this area — it's kind of like a full circle type thing."

Among the guests at the wedding were current teammate Georges Niang and former Sixers teammates Dwight Howard and Raul Neto.

No word on who caught the bouquet, but my money’s on Boban.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaSixers76ers
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us