Tobias Harris makes hilarious clarification prior to his wedding originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Sixers star Tobias Harris got the first of what he hopes to be two rings over the next calendar year over the weekend, marrying his longtime sweetheart Jasmine Winton in a lavish celebration at a castle in Long Island, New York.

Before he did, however, he did have to make one thing clear.

Today I get to marry my best friend!!!! 😎☀️😇⭐️ — Tobias Harris (@tobias31) August 6, 2022

Just to clarify @BobanMarjanovic and I are not getting married 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤣🤣 — Tobias Harris (@tobias31) August 6, 2022

Here’s hoping they at least employed the big fella as the ringbearer. That would have been adorable.

Harris and Winton held the ceremony at Oheka Castle, an unreal estate that’s more than 100 years old, and looks like it was transplanted from a French countryside. Harris told People.com why the couple chose this breathtaking venue:

"I grew up in Long Island, New York. So, to grow up and be a kid going to high school, everybody used to talk about Oheka Castle," he said. "I've only been here maybe one or two times, but when I had the opportunity to grow up in Long Island, and also to get married, and get married in this area — it's kind of like a full circle type thing."

Among the guests at the wedding were current teammate Georges Niang and former Sixers teammates Dwight Howard and Raul Neto.

No word on who caught the bouquet, but my money’s on Boban.