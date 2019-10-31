Sixers Talk Podcast: Joel Embiid Goes Broad Street Bully on Karl-Anthony Towns

Danny Pommells and Paul Hudrick discuss Ben Simmons setting the tone early against the Timberwolves, the bench coming up big, and the dust-up between Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns.

• Embiid and KAT go at it and Joel plays up the crowd.

• Simmons makes his presence felt but struggles with turnovers.

• Tobias Harris needs to keep this aggressiveness going.

• Have to give Furkan Korkmaz some love.

