Sixers’ Josh Richardson Opens Up About Mental Health: ‘It’s Tough to Dig Yourself Out of That Hole’

After being traded from the Miami Heat to the Sixers this summer, Josh Richardson admitted he was in a "hole" with his mental health.

"It's one of those things you constantly have to think about," Richardson said. "You have to consciously stay on your mental health, because if you don't, you can look up and you're depressed or you're just not in the right state of mind. I've seen guys succumb to that. It's tough to dig yourself out of that hole. I was there, to be honest. I was there this summer for a while. I got a therapist and I've been trying to work that out."

In an open interview, which you can watch above, Richardson discussed the challenges of being diligent about mental health in the highly competitive environment of the NBA, and explained why he tries to "embrace the negative."

NBC Sports Regional Networks has launched a multi-platform campaign on mental health and men's health, HeadStrong: Mental Health and Sports, for the month of November. You can find more information about the initiative here.

