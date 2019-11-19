Sixers’ Imperfect Fit Has Led to Growing Pains Offensively

CAMDEN, N.J. - Through 13 games, the Sixers' offense has been far from a well-oiled machine.

There are plenty of factors contributing to that. Joel Embiid missing four games hasn't helped. Ben Simmons missing two hasn't either.

But the biggest factor - other than perhaps Simmons' unwillingness to shoot - is time.

Brett Brown, who slyly remarked, "I have no idea what you're talking about" Tuesday on reports that he's in talks to coach Team Australia in 2020, has often cited Christmas as a time when he expects things to start to come together. Though he was vocal about his disappointment with the team's defense in their loss last Friday in Oklahoma City, Brown is feeling good about that end of the floor.

But offensively, with his team's size, it can be an awkward fit. Al Horford is figuring out how to play with a center as dominant as Embiid. Josh Richardson is learning how to play next to a 6-foot-10 point guard that doesn't shoot from the outside. And Tobias Harris is still figuring out exactly what his role is.

It's up to Brown and the players to figure it out, but it won't happen overnight.

"But at some point, when somebody claims that part of the floor, other people have to react to like, well, that real estate's bought," Brown said. "That takes time. And forget the coach on the sideline saying it, I bet if you ask the players, they'll give you heartfelt -- I hope -- answers on the truth and this is my point: You don't just click your heels [and win], even with talent.

"This is a different type of team. It's not like you got a traditional point guard, a bunch of shooters, you know Joel Embiid and a stretch four - it's not that. It ain't that at all. I like what I got. I like the people, I like the talent, but it's not a perfect fit that happens straightaway. And that's not an excuse. That's just the way I truly see it."

Horford's struggles while playing next to Embiid are evident. His best minutes as a Sixer have been when being used at the five with Embiid out. He's also shooting just 31.6 percent from three after connecting on 38.2 percent of tries during three years in Boston.

Though he wasn't as willing to give a timeframe for things to come together, he echoed his coach's sentiments about the team's offense - and defense.

"I think we're just a unique team," Horford said. "We want to play a certain way and it's more in the paint, bully ball and scoring at will with that. We need to continue to find ways to be efficient scoring in the paint but also hitting shots. But I always go back to defense. The more comfortable that we feel defensively I think that'll take us out of a lot of jams and put us in good position."

There's little doubt this team was built more for April and May than it was for November. We've seen stretches of how good they can be defensively when all five guys are engaged and on the same page.

One area where they should certainly be better and that can help them when the games get tougher is getting to the line. They're 21st in the league in free throw attempts per game. With their size, this should be a team that lives at the line.

Why is there such a disparity on a nightly basis?

"It's a trick question. I don't want to lose no money so ain't going to say nothing," Harris said.

When the reporter clarified that it was not a trick question, Harris gave a layered response.

"Look, my whole career I've haven't been really able to get to the free throw line at a consistent rate that I would like to. I've watched film, done a lot of studying how to draw those files and whatnot. It's still a work in progress. I'm not a flopper so I think that kind of like hinders me sometimes a little bit.

"I think we can find some more ways to kind of get to the free throw line a little bit more [as a team]. Maybe that's limiting some midrange jumpers and getting all the way downhill. Maybe being more physical. But we'll work at it."

Like everything else with the 2019-20 Sixers, it's a work in progress.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Sixers