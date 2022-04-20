Sixers Vs. Raptors Game 3: What Will 76ers Change Without Thybulle?

Storylines for Sixers-Raptors Game 3 as Toronto searches for answers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eastern Conference’s best regular-season road team has made its first trip of the playoffs.

With the Sixers seeking a third straight win over the Raptors in their first-round series, here are the essentials for Game 3 on Wednesday night:

When: 8 p.m. ET with Sixers Pregame Live at 7 p.m.

8 p.m. ET with Sixers Pregame Live at 7 p.m. Where: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

NBC Sports Philadelphia Live stream: NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com and the MyTeams app

And here are storylines to watch:

Do Raptors have any answers?

The Raptors trailed by as many as 24 points in Game 1. Before a fourth-quarter charge in Game 2, they were down 29.

Toronto is clearly desperate to draw a more favorable whistle and bother the Sixers’ stars with physical play. But, outside of the free throw discussion, the Sixers have been the superior team thus far.

Health has played a key role. Scottie Barnes (left ankle sprain) sat out Game 2 and Gary Trent Jr. (non-COVID illness) had to leave it early. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse told reporters in Toronto that Trent will play Game 3, and that Barnes is “recovering nicely” and “maybe” will be available. The Raptors officially listed Barnes as doubtful, but it’s likely fair not to put much stock in those designations during the playoffs.

Nick Nurse on whether Scottie Barnes will be available to play tonight: "Maybe."



Nurse also provides an update on Gary Trent Jr., who has been dealing with an illness but is expected to play tonight. pic.twitter.com/vRId117CYu — TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 20, 2022

Without Barnes, Nurse used a nine-man rotation in Game 2 that included Malachi Flynn. The second-year guard was scoreless in 21 minutes.

Whatever personnel the Raptors have, this is a situation where unconventional approaches — long stretches of zone defense; full-court pressure; 48 minutes for Pascal Siakam — would be warranted.

What changes without Thybulle?

Throughout the regular season, Danny Green was tailed by questions about the nagging injuries he experienced this year.

After the 34-year-old's stunning dunk in the fourth quarter of Game 2, his head coach has no concerns.

“Well, if Danny dunked, he’s 100 percent,” Doc Rivers said. “That’s equivalent to me dunking right now. So that was great. We laugh, because he’ll dunk in a practice every once in a while and the whole team yells, ‘Game shots.’ Like, that’s not a game shot. And now he can get us back. But he’s shooting the ball well, he’s playing well, his defense is back, and we need it.”

Green went 38 minutes Monday, posting 11 points, three assists, two blocks and a steal. Matisse Thybulle played just 10 minutes, a number that will drop to zero Wednesday because he’s not fully vaccinated and is therefore ineligible to play in Canada. Rivers said before the series the Sixers would “cross Games 3 and 4 when we get to Game 3 and 4,” indicating Thybulle’s part-time status wouldn’t impact the team’s preparation, but Green going 38 good minutes is certainly a nice way to head into the Toronto games.

Thybulle, Georges Niang, Shake Milton and Paul Reed have been the Sixers’ bench rotation players in the series. Filling Thybulle’s minutes through a higher workload for Milton might be viable. Milton, at 6-foot-5 with a 7-foot wingspan, has the tools to be passable in most spots defensively. If Rivers thinks a wing is necessary, perhaps Isaiah Joe or Furkan Korkmaz will see the floor. Both played briefly at the end of the Sixers’ Game 1 blowout.

Niang is consistently helpful as a shooter, but his defense was an issue over the first two games. Per NBA.com/Stats, Raptors players have shot 8 for 9 from the floor with five assists and no turnovers when Niang has guarded them. When Siakam and Niang have each been on the court, Toronto has looked eager to force that matchup.

Maxey taking show on the road

Tyrese Maxey turned the ball over more during a 23-minute outing in the Sixers’ regular-season finale win over the Pistons (twice) than during Games 1 and 2 combined (once).

He’s averaged 30.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists on 68.8/57.1/100 shooting splits.

Time after time, Maxey has reached a point where it’s logical to expect regression, then smiled and shrugged off that logic. We’ll see if he continues that trend.