Sixers vs. Nuggets: 3 Storylines to Watch and How to Follow the Game

The 17-7 Sixers will try to maintain perfection at home Tuesday night and earn their 13th win of the season at Wells Fargo Center when they play the 14-7 Nuggets, who have lost four of their past five games.

Fourth-quarter offensive woes

The fourth quarter of the Sixers' Nov. 8 loss in Denver was their worst of the season. They were outscored 35-13, struggled to create everything they got on offense and saw Nikola Jokic nail a go-ahead jumper with 1.2 seconds left and Josh Richardson in his face at the end of a broken play. To make things more painful, the NBA's Last Two Minute Report deemed that, on the ensuing possession, the offensive foul call on Joel Embiid actually should have been a foul on Jokic.

Though that particular fourth period was especially bad, it hasn't been a productive quarter for the Sixers' offense overall this season. The team has a 102.9 fourth-quarter offensive rating, which is third-worst in the NBA, and allowed the Raptors to make the end of Sunday night's game a turnover-filled farce, coughing it up seven times in the final 4:14.

"Where do we begin? Some of the passing decisions, it's stuff you've just got to get better with," Brett Brown said. "I'm not really too sure how to address some of it, some of it you just scratch your head and try to coach better and help them more. It is disappointing the way that ended because I thought for the most part, we played good basketball. It's just the way that it ended, you have a little bit of a sour taste in your mouth."

Richardson's return?

Richardson is listed as questionable with right hamstring tightness. Though the Sixers have gone 5-1 in the six games Richardson been out since sustaining the injury on Nov. 27 against the Kings, they'll welcome back his ability to defender smaller guards, a duty Ben Simmons has assumed more - and handled very well - recently.

A blueprint vs. the Nuggets' pick-and-roll defense

The Nuggets hedged hard on the pick-and-roll often in their first matchup vs. the Sixers. A unit with Raul Neto at the point - Simmons was sidelined with a shoulder sprain - had success against that scheme in the second quarter. Kyle O'Quinn, who scored a season-high 11 points in the game, rolled to the rim, forced a help side defender to tag him in the paint and freed up the Sixers' shooters.

Furkan Korkmaz was frequently the shooter who profited, scoring 12 points on 4 of 5 shooting, and the Sixers' bench outscored Denver's, 37-12.

If the Nuggets' pick-and-roll defense is aggressive again, the Sixers' approach a little over a month ago in the second quarter is the way to beat it - draw help on the roll, move the ball crisply and make scrambling defenders pay by hitting open threes.

