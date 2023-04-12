Sixers Vs. Nets Playoff Series Schedule Released

Sixers-Nets playoff series schedule released originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The NBA on Wednesday released the full schedule for the Sixers' first-round playoff series against the Nets.

The No. 3 seed Sixers have home-court advantage vs. the No. 6 Nets for the best-of-seven series, meaning Games 1 and 2 will be at Wells Fargo Center and Barclays Center will host Games 3 and 4.

Below is the series schedule along with national broadcast information. Start times haven't been released yet for Games 5 through 7, which of course will only be played if necessary.

Game 1: Saturday, April 15 at 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 2: Monday, April 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 3: Thursday, April 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 4: Saturday, April 22 at 1 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 5: Monday, April 24

Game 6: Thursday, April 27

Game 7: Saturday, April 29, TNT

With P.J. Tucker, De'Anthony Melton, Jalen McDaniels and Danuel House Jr. among the new players on board, the 54-win Sixers feel they're better equipped to make a deep playoff run than last year.

“We have just a bunch of versatile players," Sixers head coach Doc Rivers said Tuesday. “We have toughness; we have some instigators. I just like the group as a whole. I really do.”

Their first postseason challenge is Brooklyn. Though the Sixers swept the Nets in the regular-season series, only the Feb. 11 matchup between the teams was close to what the playoffs will be as far as personnel. In Mikal Bridges' Nets debut, the Sixers came back to win in Brooklyn, surviving a long Spencer Dinwiddie three-pointer that would've sent the game to overtime if he'd released it before the final buzzer.

If they beat the Nets, the Sixers will play the winner of a series between the No. 2 Celtics and No. 7 Hawks. Atlanta earned the seventh seed on Tuesday night with a road victory over the Heat in the NBA's play-in tournament.